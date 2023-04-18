Liverpool smashes six past Leeds United in huge Premier League win away from home

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Liverpool ended its five-game winless run in all competitions with an emphatic 6-1 victory against struggling Leeds United at Elland Road.

In an impressive away performance, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp told Sky Sports it was the “best game” his side have produced in a topsy-turvy 2022-23 campaign.

After a quiet opening half-hour, Liverpool took the lead in controversial style.

With 35 minutes on the clock, Trent Alexander-Arnold dispossessed Leeds full-back Junior Firpo and despite the ball striking the arm of the Liverpool player, play was allowed to carry on.

Following a quick interchange between Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool right-back was in behind the Leeds defense and squared the ball for Cody Gakpo to tap into an empty net.

Less than five minutes later, Liverpool’s lead doubled with Salah getting himself on the scoresheet. The home side were once again guilty of squandering possession cheaply and Diogo Jota was there to capitalize before freeing Salah to finish past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Going in at the break 2-0 down, Leeds needed to respond quickly and a mistake from Ibrahima Konaté gave Luis Sinisterra the opportunity to halve the deficit just two minutes after the restart.

The winger responded with a beautiful finish, delicately dinking the ball over the onrushing Alisson and making it 2-1.

However, any chance of a comeback was swiftly put to bed as visitors reaffirmed their authority on the game.

Much to the delight of the traveling fans, Jota finally ended his long-term goal drought with Leeds found wanting in transition. Klopp’s side broke incredibly quickly, and the Portugal international latched on to Curtis Jones’ through ball to restore his side’s two goal advantage.

Fast breaks continued to be the theme of the second half for the away side and 3-1 quickly became 4-1 when Salah grabbed his second goal of the game after Liverpool burst down the left through Andy Robertson.

After a disappointing run of form, Liverpool looked keen to show the rest of the Premier League it’s still in with a chance of securing a place in the Champions League next season and the Reds kept their foot on the gas in search of another goal.

Jota made it five with a strike from the edge of the box before substitute Darwin Núñez added Liverpool’s sixth of the game following another Alexander-Arnold assist.

Alexander-Arnold excelled in a new hybrid midfield role and had 153 touches in the game, “the second-most of any player in a Premier League match this season,” according to Opta Analyst.

Leeds now has its work cut out as it embarks on a battle to avoid relegation. Leeds head coach Javi Gracia admitted to Sky Sports that his players “have to improve [their] levels,” with the club in 16th place and just two points above the relegation and facing a tough run-in to the season.

On the other hand, Klopp was delighted and said: “It was a really good game, sensational goals. Counter-pressing-wise, the best game for decades.”

Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in its next Premier League game with Leeds heading to London to play Fulham.

