Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to misdemeanor aggravated menacing

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Bengals running back Joe Mixon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an aggravated menacing charge, according to a spokesperson with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office and court records.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor. Mixon was issued a $10,000 recognizance bond, meaning he will owe the amount if he misses his next court appearance, court records show.

The charge comes from a January 21 incident in Hamilton County when Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at someone and said, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t get me,” according to an affidavit filed in February in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Earlier this month, a statement from the Bengals shared with CNN said: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

CNN has reached out to Mixon’s agent for comment and attorney information.

His next court date is scheduled for May 3, according to a spokesperson with the Office of the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Mixon has played six seasons for the Bengals, having gained 5,378 yards rushing and scored 50 touchdowns in 80 games. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl once.

The alleged incident happened one day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in Orchard Park, New York, on January 22.

The Bengals made it to the AFC Championship game the next week, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs 23-20.

Mixon has had legal trouble before. While at the University of Oklahoma, Mixon was suspended for one season after taking an Alford plea — when a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction — in a 2014 case in which he was accused of punching a woman.

According to KFOR-TV, Mixon received a one-year deferred sentence, meaning he didn’t serve any time. He also was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, ordered to undergo counseling and faced roughly $1,200 in fines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.