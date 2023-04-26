Skip to Content
Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Kevin De Bruyne inspires Premier League champion to key title race victory over Arsenal

<i>Lexy Ilsley/Manchester City FC/Getty Images</i><br/>Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in Manchester City's top of the table clash against Arsenal.
Lexy Ilsley/Manchester City FC/Getty Images
By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Manchester City landed a key blow in the English Premier League title race after the defending champion secured a 4-1 win against current leader Arsenal.
The game encapsulated the differences between the two sides and showed where they are in their respective evolution.

The home side took control of the game from the start and went ahead after just seven minutes through a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne goal from outside the box.

Manchester City then missed big opportunities to double its advantage before John Stones headed home a De Bruyne freekick just before the interval.

De Bruyne added a third in the second half, and although Rob Holding reduced the deficit, Erling Haaland completed City’s comprehensive win as he scored his 33rd Premier League goal of the season in stoppage time.

More to follow.

CNN Newsource

