Carolina Panthers select QB Bryce Young with first pick of NFL Draft

By Steve Almasy and Jacob Lev, CNN

The Carolina Panthers have selected University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the first pick of the NFL Draft.

“It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true,” Young told the ESPN broadcast. “As amazing of a moment this is, I’m going to try to live in this moment. I can’t wait to get to work and start building off of it.”

The California native was graded as the NFL’s fourth-highest player overall in the draft and the highest-rated quarterback, earning himself comparisons to future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein describes Young as a “full-field reader whose confident demeanor on the field oozes off the tape but never becomes unbridled cockiness.”

This past season, Young threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns, becoming the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two different seasons.

In March, the Panthers traded highly regarded wide receiver DJ Moore and four draft picks in this and future drafts to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick in this year’s event.

The 21-year-old Young becomes the first ever Crimson Tide player to go first overall in the modern NFL Draft era.

With the second pick, the Houston Texans picked quarterback C.J. Stroud of Ohio State University.

Stroud entered the draft after two successful years for the Buckeyes.

The 21-year-old’s “accuracy stands out on tape,” according to Zierlein. “He’s able to lead receivers with good placement and make on-frame throws to targets on all areas of the field.”

The Texans then traded for the third pick and chose Young’s teammate, linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

At No. 4, the Indianapolis Colts selected University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. And with the fifth pick, the Seattle Seahawks chose University of Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The first round continues until 32 selections have been made.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will take place Friday, with rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ben Morse contributed to this report.