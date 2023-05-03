Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie dies aged 32

By Jill Martin, CNN

American sprinter and long jumper Tori Bowie — a three-time Olympic medalist and a two-time world champion in track and field — has died, according to her agent, Kimberly Holland. Bowie was 32 years old.

Holland told CNN on Wednesday that Bowie was found dead at home in Florida and that the cause of death is not known yet.

“We’re devasted [sic] to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” an Instagram post from Bowie’s representation and Holland’s company, Icon Management Inc., said.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her.”

The post also added: “As the story continues to develop, we ask that you please respect our privacy.”

USA Track and Field said on Twitter that it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Bowie’s death, adding that her “impact on the sport is immeasurable.”

Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio: gold in the 4x100m relay, silver in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 meters. At the 2017 world championships, she won gold in both the 100 meters and the 4x100m.

A native of Sandhill, Mississippi, Bowie was a three-time All-American at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Bowie’s last official competition was June 2022. Her last appearance on the world stage was in 2019 at the world championships in Doha, when she finished fourth in the long jump.

World Athletics (WA) said in an Instagram post: “World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallist.

“Condolences go out to her family and friends.”

In response to the WA post, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the news “breaks my heart,” while US long jumper and Mississippi native Brittney Reese said on Twitter: “You have made a lot of us proud thank you for representing our state of Mississippi like you did … RIP !”

