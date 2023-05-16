Damar Hamlin named 2023 George Halas Award winner

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the 2023 George Halas Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America on Monday.

The annual award is given to an NFL player, coach or staffer “who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and appearing to be hit with a helmet in his chest during the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

CPR was performed on Hamlin when he lost his pulse and needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation.

In April, Hamlin was cleared to resume football activities after his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart’s electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations.

The 25-year-old was cleared to resume football activities last month and said he has been planning to make a comeback to the NFL.

“This event was life-changing, but it’s not the end of my story,” Hamlin said in a news conference two months ago.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that Hamlin saw several specialists over the offseason, who agreed that the player “is clear to resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury.”

