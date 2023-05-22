Oakland Athletics announcer who had been suspended after using racial slur let go by broadcaster

By Homero De la Fuente and Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster NBC Sports California has parted ways with play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper after he used a racial slur during a pregame show earlier this month, the network announced Monday.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” an NBC Sports California spokesperson told CNN. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

On May 5, Kuiper was discussing the “phenomenal” time he had visiting the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, when he used the n-word to describe the name of the museum.

Hours later, Kuiper apologized during the game against the Kansas City Royals, saying: “A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. … I just wanted to apologize for that.”

He apologized again the next day, saying, “I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

CNN has not been able to reach Kuiper, who had been suspended since the remark, for comment on the latest development.

Just after the incident, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick issued a statement on Twitter.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper,” Kendrick said on May 6. “I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of all you find it in yourselves to do the same!”

The Athletics had called Kuiper’s language “unacceptable.”

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during (Friday’s) pregame broadcast is unacceptable,” the team said in a statement. “The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

Kuiper was in his 20th season as the Athletics’ lead voice and had covered Bay Area baseball since 1992 for NBC Sports California, according to the team.

One of his brothers is San Francisco Giants announcer Duane Kuiper, a former major league player.

