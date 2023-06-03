Phoenix Suns to hire Frank Vogel as new head coach, per reports

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Phoenix Suns will hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s new head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania citing NBA sources.

The 49-year-old Vogel previously coached the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons, helping lead the team to an NBA championship in 2020 before his firing in 2022. He also coached the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers.

Vogel replaces Monty Williams, who compiled a 194-115 record in four seasons with the team and won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award last season after the Suns won 64 regular-season games.

In 2021, Williams, who just reportedly signed a record deal to coach the Detroit Pistons, helped lead the Suns to its first NBA finals appearance since 1993.

CNN has reached out to the Suns for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.