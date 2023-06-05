Is Karim Benzema about to be the first of many soccer superstars to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

By Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

(CNN) — French soccer player Karim Benzema has played his last game for Real Madrid and may soon be joining the great Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi’s state-run Ekhbariya news on Sunday reported that Benzema and the Saudi Al Ittihad club had reached an agreement on a two-season contract.

The contract reportedly offers Benzema more than 100 million euros ($107.05 million).

Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano on Sunday told his 15 million followers on Twitter that the striker “is invited to Saudi next week in order to prepare his move to Al Ittihad as [a] new star of Arabian league.”

“The announcement is expected next week if all goes to plan — it could be Wednesday,” Romano tweeted.

Benzema, a Ballon d’Or winner and once described by Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as a “complete player,” scored in his final Real game on Sunday, with the Spanish club in a statement calling the striker “one of our greatest legends.”

Benzema had been with Real Madrid since 2009, joining when he was just 21 years old. During his time in Spain, he won a club record 25 trophies, including five European Cups, five league titles and five Club World Cups.

The Frenchman could be the first of many established star names to join Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League next season.

Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr, while Lionel Messi – who has been a tourism ambassador for the kingdom since 2022 – is reportedly preparing to sign a deal with the kingdom’s Al Hilal club.

In an interview with the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo last week said that he was happy in Saudi Arabia and encouraged other players to join him.

The 38-year-old Portuguese star signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Al Nassr earlier this year. According to Saudi state-owned media, Ronaldo will earn an estimated $200 million a year, making him the world’s highest-paid soccer player.

CNN has reached out to Karim Djaziri, Benzema’s agent, for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.