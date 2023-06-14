Rafael Nadal drops out of the world’s top 100 for first time in 20 years

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Rafael Nadal has dropped out of the world’s top 100 for the first time in 20 years as he continues to recover from the hip injury he suffered in January’s Australian Open.

The 22-time grand slam champion missed this year’s French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times, meaning he dropped the 2,000 ranking points he earned last season for winning at Roland-Garros.

Nadal, who turned 37 during the French Open, has now fallen from world No. 15 to 136 in the rankings.

The Spaniard underwent surgery on his hip muscle earlier in June after his initial recovery from the injury didn’t progress as anticipated, ruling him out for five months and all but ending his season.

When announcing his decision to undergo surgery, Nadal said that next season will be his last on the ATP Tour. The former world No. 1 has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, making his accomplishments all the more incredible.

Nadal’s doctor, Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, told Reuters at the French Open that he expects “Rafa will recover perfectly in the time necessary or maybe even less.”

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has reclaimed the world No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz after winning his 23rd grand slam at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic ousted Alcaraz in the semifinal of the French Open, helping him rise two places from third to begin his 388th week at world No. 1.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev dropped from second to third after his shock first-round exit in Paris, while beaten finalist Casper Ruud remains in fourth place.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was beaten by Alcaraz in straight sets in the quarterfinals, rounds out the world’s top five.

