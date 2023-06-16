Cyclist Gino Mäder has died aged 26 after Tour de Suisse crash

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died aged 26 following a crash on the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse, his Bahrain Victorious team announced on Friday.

Almost 200 kilometers into the race, Mäder crashed at high speed with American rider Magnus Sheffield, race organizers said in a statement on Thursday. They were descending the Albula Pass towards La Punt, where the stage ended.

Mäder fell into a ravine and was found motionless in the water, organizers said Thursday, before being resuscitated and transported to hospital in the city of Chur by air ambulance.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained,” Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

In a statement, the Tour de Suisse said it was “heartbroken,” paying tribute to an “excellent rider” and “wonderful person,” while the UCI, cycling’s global governing body, called Mäder a “promising young rider who was destined to be part of important chapters of our sport.”

Mäder, who has been riding for Bahrain Victorious since 2021, previously won stages of the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Suisse. He also placed fifth in the general classification of the Vuelta a España two years ago, in the process winning the young rider classification.

One of Switzerland’s top cyclists and a popular figure in the peloton, Mäder announced last year that he would donate one Swiss franc ($1.12) towards the fight against the climate crisis for every rider that finished behind him at races in 2022.

“We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder,” said Milan Erzen, managing director of Bahrain Victorious.

“His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team.”

The 21-year-old Sheffield, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, was found responsive with bruises and a concussion after the crash, race organizers said on Thursday. He was transported to Samedan hospital.

Ineos Grenadiers later said that Sheffield was kept in hospital overnight on Thursday for observation after suffering concussion and soft tissue damage.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Issy Ronald contributed to reporting.