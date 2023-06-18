Romeo Beckham signs one-year contract with Premier League club Brentford

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Romeo Beckham, the son of former England and Manchester United star David Beckham, has signed a one-year contract with Brentford B, the Premier League club announced.

Brentford, whose senior team plays in English soccer’s top division, said the club had an option to extend the deal by an additional year.

The 20-year-old played for the B team last season while on loan from Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club which is father co-owns, playing 15 times and scoring once.

Speaking to the club, Beckham said of the new deal: “Best feeling, so excited, ready to get started and have a good next season.”

“It’s been such a good experienced and [I have] loved every second of it,” he said of his time on loan at the club. “It’s a good group of boys, good coaches, it’s a nice place to be.”

Brentford B coach Neil MacFarlane said in a statement on the club’s website: “We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group.

“He’s had a terrific end to the season in terms of his recent match against Manchester City where he showed what he’s learned during his loan with us.

“We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”

