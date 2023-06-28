Simone Biles on entry list for US Classic in August – but will she compete?

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Is Simone Biles making a return to gymnastics competition?

The 26-year-old is listed as an entrant for the U.S. Classic, which is scheduled to be held August 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.

Biles famously withdrew during the Tokyo Olympics during the women’s team final when she was suffering from the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics while losing track of her position midair.

She opted not to compete in four individual finals in those Olympics – the all-around individual competition, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise – but she notably did return to compete during the Games using a modified dismount in her balance beam routine, winning the bronze medal in the event.

“Registration for U.S. Classic closed this week and is required to compete at the U.S. Classic, but it does not guarantee participation,” said the USA Gymnastics announcement on its website.

CNN has reached out to representation for Biles and USA Gymnastics for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.