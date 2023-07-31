Australia emphatically beats Canada to reach Women’s World Cup last 16, eliminating reigning Olympic champion

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Australia is through to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup thanks to an emphatic 4-0 win over Canada, eliminating the reigning Olympic champion in the process.

Nigeria’s goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland in Group B’s other match ensured the Super Falcons progressed in second place, a point ahead of Canada, to reach the last 16 for the second World Cup in a row.

Hayley Raso’s first-half brace, a second-half goal for Mary Fowler and a Steph Catley penalty secured an eye-catching victory for the co-host and thrilled a raucous crowd of 27,706 inside the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

For Canada, this early exit caps off a brutally disappointing tournament in which the team never once looked close to its best and the manner of this meek defeat will likely leave a bitter taste for quite some time.

