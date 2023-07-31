Taylor Ward suffers facial fractures after being hit by 91mph pitch

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward suffered facial fractures after being hit by a 91mph pitch on Saturday, his team said.

The 29-year-old was taken off the field in the fifth inning of the 6-1 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre after being hit on the head by Alek Manoah’s pitch.

Taylor was taken to hospital for further testing, the team said, and discharged later in the day.

“He’s expected to need surgery, and manager Phil Nevin said there’s no timetable for his return,” the team said on its website.

“That’s probably the worst feeling ever,” Manoah said, per Reuters. “Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That’s the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it.”

Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday, leaving the Angels without Ward, Mike Trout (fractured left hamate bone), Anthony Rendon (bruised left leg), Zach Neto (back) and Brandon Drury (left shoulder contusion) for the three-game series against Atlanta Braves starting Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.