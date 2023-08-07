England reduced to 10 players but advances to Women’s World Cup quarterfinals after penalty shootout win over Nigeria

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — England had its star player Lauren James sent off in regulation time but advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals after beating Nigeria in a penalty shootout in Brisbane on Monday.

James was shown a red card in the 87th minute after a moment of madness late in the game, but 10-player England held on in extra time to take the match to a shootout.

Despite missing the first penalty, England’s remaining spot kicks were close to perfect with Chloe Kelly, the woman for England’s big moments, hitting the winning penalty into the roof of the net to send the Lionesses through to the next round.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.