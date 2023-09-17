Formula One driver Lance Stroll suffers huge crash during Singapore GP qualifying

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Formula One driver Lance Stroll will miss Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix after the Canadian suffered a huge crash in Saturday’s qualifying, his Aston Martin team said.

Pushing to make it through to the next round of qualifying, Stroll crashed into the barriers at high speed at the final corner at the end of Q1, causing significant damage to his Aston Martin with debris across the track and a front wheel coming off the car.

In a statement on Sunday, the team said the 24-year-old was “still sore” and that repairing the car was a “huge job.”

“The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident – however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash,” Mike Krack, team principal, said in the statement.

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”

Stroll got out of the car unaided and was later passed fit by the medical team, according to F1’s official website.

Stroll is ninth in the drivers’ championship. The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on September 24.

