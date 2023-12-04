Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails ‘beautiful goals’ in game ‘you will never forget’

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Those watching Liverpool’s Premier League win against Fulham were treated to not just one, but four stunning goals on Sunday, as the Reds secured a dramatic 4-3 win.

Liverpool completed its comeback with two strikes in the dying minutes, but it was the quality of all four Liverpool goals that stood out the most.

“I don’t think I ever saw a game with this amount of beautiful goals. We scored incredible goals today,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a scintillating free-kick in the 20th minute – although the goal was eventually declared a Bernd Leno own-goal after the defender’s strike ricocheted off the Fulham goalkeeper’s back before crossing the line.

The visitors then equalised through Harry Wilson before Alexis Mac Allister restored Liverpool’s lead with a sublime strike from distance in the 38th minute. The World Cup winner cut across a half-volley to send his effort into the top-right corner.

Despite playing well for large periods of the match, Liverpool found itself behind in the closing stages after goals from Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham on the brink of a famous win.

Liverpool, though, was not ready to give up its 13-month unbeaten home run in the Premier League, and equalised in the 87th minute through Wataru Endo.

The Japan international ran onto Mohamed Salah’s pass to expertly side foot the ball into the top corner.

‘You’re welcome’

Seconds later and Liverpool had the winner through the in-form Alexander-Arnold. The England international controlled the ball on the edge of the box before firing his spectacular effort into the near corner in the 88th minute, sparking frenzied scenes inside the stadium.

“I don’t think anybody would have thought before the game [that] Liverpool v Fulham will be a game you will never forget in your life,” Klopp told reporters after the match.

“But you’re welcome. Whoever was here today will never forget it in their lives.”

The win moves Liverpool to second in the league, two points behind Arsenal in first and one ahead of Manchester City in third, and underlined the team’s title credentials.

Klopp saved particular praise for Alexander-Arnold after the game. The full-back, who was named Man of the Match on Sunday, has faced questions over his defense but continues to silence his critics with his technical ability.

“Nobody is in doubt how highly I think about Trent,” Klopp told reporters after the game.

“Today he was a real leader on the pitch – that’s probably the biggest improvement, if you want.”

Liverpool’s players won’t have much time to recover before they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday. Another league fixture, against Crystal Palace, follows on Saturday.

