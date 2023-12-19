The most audacious golf outfits of 2023

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — From mergers to majors, not to mention a breathless Solheim and Ryder Cup double header, it’s been another turbulent year in the world of golf — a chaos reflected in the wardrobe choices of many of the sport’s stars.

Some looks were to be expected — John Daly can be counted on to make a fashion statement every time he steps to the tee, while Rickie Fowler has become almost synonymous with the color orange.

Others were a little more spontaneous. Akshay Bhatia ushered in the dawn of shirtless golfers in February, while Lilia Vu graced the green in her dressing gown following major glory in April.

Scroll through the gallery to see the golfers — and fans — that turned the fairway into a runway this season.

