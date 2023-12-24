Shohei Ohtani gifts Porsche to wife of Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly, who gave up his No. 17 jersey number

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani showed teammate Joe Kelly’s wife some appreciation with a brand new Porsche.

The flashy gift followed Ashley Kelly’s viral social media campaign – #Ohtake17 – encouraging the two-time American League MVP to sign with her husband’s team.

The Dodgers posted the unveiling of her new ride on X Saturday as it was dropped off in front of the Kelly household.

“It’s yours. From Shohei, he wanted to gift you a Porsche,” she is told in the clip as she covers her mouth in disbelief.

Before Ohtani committed to the team, Ashley Kelly campaigned quite enthusiastically online, even going as far as to rename her 7-month-old son ShoKai in honor of supporting him.

The Japanese athlete recently signed a historic 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers on December 11.

Joe Kelly also recently signed a new one-year, $8 million deal with the Major League Baseball team, according to MLB.com.

The reliever’s wife’s efforts included offering Ohtani every piece of Dodgers clothing and merchandise they owned with the No. 17 on it.

In one of her social media posts on December 8, she showcases all the items she offered in exchange for Ohtani’s Dodgers commitment. “I already have your mom ready to go, so everything’s good there,” Ashley Kelly said as she held up a No. 17 Dodgers jersey with “Mama” printed on the back.

After Ohtani signed with her husband’s team, Kelly posted another video in which she excitedly tossed all the family’s No. 17 gear all over their holiday-themed front lawn, to the tune of Wham’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

Ohtani previously wore the No. 17 during the six years he played for the Los Angeles Angels, CNN affiliate KABC reported.

