Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno unlikely to face sanction after pushing ballboy during Premier League match against Bournemouth

(CNN) — Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno is unlikely to be sanctioned after he pushed a ballboy during his team’s 3-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday, the Football Association (FA) told CNN.

With Fulham trailing 2-0 in the 74th minute, the ball went out of play. The ballboy ambled towards Leno, who took the ball from him to take a goal kick and then pushed him away to the youngster’s surprise, sparking boos from the home fans behind the goal and a minor scuffle with three Bournemouth players and two of the Fulham goalkeeper’s teammates.

Match footage later showed Leno hugging the ballboy in an apparent apology and acknowledging the crowd.

Fulham manager Marco Silva confirmed to reporters after the game that Leno “went to speak with the boy after, as a top professional he is and a really experienced player as well.”

The FA told CNN that incidents like this “are a matter for the match officials to take action if they see fit” and so “it is unlikely that retrospective action will be taken.”

Shortly after the incident, referee Tim Robinson stood down the multiball system which requires ballboys to operate, as is allowed by league protocol, the Premier League told CNN. The ballboys could be seen sitting in the stands as a single ball was used for the rest of the game.

“[Leno] wanted to play quick, the ball boys were holding, I don’t know if it was an instruction to hold the ball to delay the beginning of the game again,” Silva added.

“I didn’t see him push the player; he touched the ball boy. They are different things.”

Bournemouth head coach Androni Iraola denied that the ballboys had been told to slow the game, in an attempt to disrupt Fulham’s rhythm, as the London team attempted to get back into the match and the clock ticked towards full-time.

“It looked like [Leno] pushed, but I don’t know exactly what happened,” Iraola added. “I think for sure everyone has to be careful, because they are boys that are trying to help everyone, not only Bournemouth, but all parties involved.”

