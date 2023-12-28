Teenage star Luke Littler, 16, makes history as ‘unbelievable’ run at World Darts Championship continues

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler continued his unlikely run at the PDC World Darts Championship as he secured a 4-1 win against Matt Campbell in the third round on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, fresh out of school, has been the breakthrough star at this year’s tournament and is now the youngest player to ever reach the last 16. He will face either Jim Williams or darts great Raymond van Barneveld in the next round.

“Unbelievable, I only wanted to win one game and I’ve won three. I’ve battled through it but I’m so happy,” Littler told Sky Sports in his post-match interview on stage.

“Everyone on social media [saying] … he’s this age, he’s this. I’m 16, I’ll let my darts do the talking.”

Since making his debut at the tournament this year, Littler has become a firm favourite with fans at Alexandra Palace in north London, who chanted his name throughout an emotional night for the teenager.

Talking to CNN Sport before his match, Littler said he had been enjoying his new-found fame and admitted to getting “goosebumps” as he made his way to the venue.

“It’s unbelievable how quickly the crowd got on my side. I love it,” Littler told CNN Sport.

There was little sign of nerves from the teenager as he raced to a three-set lead, his opponent not winning a single leg of darts in the opening two sets.

Littler’s calm confidence was in stark contrast to his family who remained on the edge of their seats at one side of the stage.

Time and time again, though, Littler would look over to his family and pump his fist as if to calm their nerves, shaking his head with disbelief at what he was doing in the match.

The youngster’s early form temporarily abandoned him in the fourth set though, as Campbell began to find some rhythm. The Canadian, wasteful at the start of the match, eventually won a set but his opponent, 18 years his junior, didn’t crumble.

Much to the pleasure of the partisan crowd, Littler rediscovered his efficiency and wrapped the match up in a flourish.

“You’ve got school in the morning,” his fans chanted, before wildly celebrating his match winning dart.

Breakthrough tournament

Littler has enjoyed a successful junior career, winning the World Youth Championship title in November.

Since bursting onto the stage at the World Darts Championship, Littler has seen his popularity rocket – he now boasts tens of thousands more social media followers than before.

He celebrated his previous victories at the tournament with a kebab – a picture of him enjoying his winner’s dinner went viral last week – and he said he would do so again after his latest victory.

While the tournament took a break between his second and third-round match, Littler said he didn’t spend the festive period thinking much about his success, but did admit to watching his highlights on repeat.

“To be honest, it was just Xbox and more Xbox,” he told reporters after the match.

With very little to lose, Littler knows he’s a dangerous man at this year’s tournament but, unlike some, he is not getting carried away with dreams of winning the trophy.

“I’m just happy,” he said, unable to wipe the beaming smile off his face.

