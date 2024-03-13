Former UFC star Mark Coleman ‘battling for his life’ after saving parents from house fire

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Former UFC star Mark Coleman is “battling for his life” after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio on Tuesday, his daughter said on Instagram.

Morgan Coleman wrote that her father went back and forth into the house and was able to carry both of his parents from the fire and save their lives, before attempting to rescue a dog, Hammer, from the blaze.

CNN has reached out to the Toledo Police, Fire Department and Coleman’s manager for comment for more details about the house fire and the former UFC fighter’s condition.

Morgan said that the former MMA star was airlifted to a hospital where he is “currently battling for his life after this heroic act.” She also said that Hammer passed away despite Coleman’s best efforts.

“Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter,” Coleman’s daughter wrote. “The strongest [and] bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time.”

Coleman’s other daughter, Kenzie, said on her Instagram stories that Hammer saved the 59-year-old’s life with his barking to wake him up.

MMA writer Jonathan Snowden – who said he was close to producing a book with Coleman – posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Coleman attached to a ventilator in a hospital.

“If anyone can beat back death itself, it’s Mark,” Snowden wrote.

Coleman’s longtime friend and fellow former UFC fighter Wes Sims said on Facebook that Coleman is “currently intubated & sedated” in a hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

“I swear to GOD-he’s one of the toughest individual ever created, been thru so much a Movie at this point could not give his life work Justice!” Sims said.

Coleman’s mother, Connie, posted on Facebook, saying “Thank God we are alive” and requesting “prayers for Mark.”

Coleman is seen as one of the most influential fighters in UFC history, becoming the first ever UFC heavyweight champion.

He retired with a 16-10 record and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Before turning to MMA, Coleman impressed as an amateur wrestler, winning an NCAA championship at Ohio State in 1988 and competing at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

