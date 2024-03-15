Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being investigated for alleged 2017 sexual assault

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Days after being sued for allegedly trying to extort Dak Prescott for $100 million, a woman and her attorneys have filed a civil complaint against the Dallas Cowboys quarterback alleging he sexually assaulted her in 2017.

According to the civil complaint filed on Thursday and obtained by CNN, the woman and her attorneys allege Prescott sexually assaulted her on or about February 2, 2017. Dallas police confirmed to CNN it received a report of a sexual assault on Tuesday.

The woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Prescott while the two traveled in a black SUV towards a Dallas-area strip club. According to the complaint, Prescott allegedly exposed himself to the woman, and when she refused the advances, he proceeded to use physical force and raped her.

Prescott’s attorney Levi McCathern denied the allegations against the Cowboys quarterback, saying the lawsuit was an attempt at an “illegal shakedown.”

“The timing is important here,” McCathern said in a statement to CNN on Thursday. “The extortion investigation began first. She didn’t go to any law enforcement for over 7 years. But once they (attorneys and the accuser) become aware that the $100,000,000 extortion plot has failed and that they are the subject of a criminal investigation they, for the first time, file a police report in a different jurisdiction[.]”

On Monday, Prescott filed a lawsuit alleging a woman was trying to extort $100 million from him. In the 11-page lawsuit filed in Collin County, Prescott’s attorney claims lawyers for the woman sent an email in January to a third party at the college Prescott attended, Mississippi State University, addressed to the football player.

It stated she would not press any criminal charges against Prescott regarding an alleged February 2017 sexual assault in exchange for compensation.

Meanwhile, police in Prosper, Texas have launched an investigation, saying they were looking into Prescott’s extortion claim, confirming to CNN they met with one of his attorneys.

CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Cowboys but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jill Martin and Chris Boyette contributed to this report