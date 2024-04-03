Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales detained and released by authorities in Madrid

By Pau Mosquera, Patrick Sung and Sammy Mncwabe, CNN

(CNN) — Disgraced former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales was detained and released after questioning upon arriving in Madrid from an international flight, according to Spain’s Civil Guard.

A Civil Guard spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Rubiales was detained this morning after landing at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport on a commercial flight from the Dominican Republic.

He was detained by the Civil Guard’s Central Operative Unit (UCO) on the runway before being driven away in a van.

The UCO is a body of the Spanish Civil Guard which investigates and fights serious and organized crime in Spain.

Rubiales was released after testifying at the airport’s Terminal 4 Civil Guard unit, Civil Guard said. He will now wait to be summoned before the court.

CNN has reached out to Rubiales’ lawyers for comment.

In March, Spanish prosecutors sought a prison term of two years and six months for Rubiales’ unwanted kiss to star forward Jennifer Hermoso after Spain’s World Cup victory.

However, multiple media reports suggest that his detention is part of an ongoing corruption probe relating to his tenure as RFEF president.

The Civil Guard spokesman confirmed to CNN that Rubiales was detained and questioned for a different investigation than the one led by the Spanish National Court for the unconsented kiss to Hermoso, but would not elaborate further due to a Court decision.

