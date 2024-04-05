Bronny James, son of LeBron James, declares for 2024 NBA draft

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Bronny James has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, he announced on Instagram Friday.

Bronny is the oldest child of NBA all-time leading scorer and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and recently finished his freshman season for the University of Southern California Trojans.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James said on Instagram. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

The 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California in July last year.

In late November 2023, he was cleared by his doctors to play basketball again and scored his first points for USC in December.

There has long been speculation about LeBron and Bronny playing together in the NBA.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

After the Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, LeBron, who is eligible for free agency at the end of the current season, admitted that he doesn’t have much time left in his NBA career.

