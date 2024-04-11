Former Ohtani interpreter Mizuhara faces federal charge after allegedly stealing $16 million from the baseball superstar



Los Angeles (CNN) — Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, faces a federal charge of bank fraud after allegedly stealing more than $16 million from Ohtani, a US attorney in Los Angeles announced Thursday.

US Attorney Martin Estrada said Mizuhara made unauthorized transfers from Ohtani’s bank account from November 2021 until January 2024.

Mizuhara used his close relationship with Ohtani – someone whom he accompanied on a constant basis due to the Japanese star’s limited understanding of English – to fuel his gambling addiction, a statement from the US attorney’s office said.

Estrada said Ohtani is “considered a victim in this case,” and there’s no evidence suggesting Ohtani was actively involved.

“Our investigation has revealed that due to the position of trust he occupied with Mr. Ohtani, Mr. Mizuhara had unique access to Mr. Ohtani’s finances,” Estrada said. “Mr. Mizuhara used and abused that position of trust in order to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani.”

If convicted, Mizuhara could face up to 30 years in prison, Estrada said.

Mizuhara was fired last month after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of stealing from Ohtani and placing bets with a bookmaker who is under federal investigation. Ohtani later alleged Mizuhara stole the money from one of his bank accounts.

The size of the alleged theft is much larger than had been previously known. Mizuhara had originally been accused of stealing about $4.5 million, but The New York Times reported on Wednesday that prosecutors expected that number to be higher.

The allegations became public while the Dodgers were in South Korea for an MLB season-opening series in March. ESPN and the Los Angeles Times reported Ohtani’s lawyers accused Mizuhara of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookie under federal investigation.

Mizuhara is not suspected of gambling on baseball, the US attorney said.

“We do not believe any bets were made on baseball games,” Estrada said.

Ohtani, who during the offseason signed baseball’s richest contract with the Dodgers, has adamantly denied betting on any sport or paying a bookie.

Ohtani was interviewed by federal investigators last week and denied authorizing the wire transfers, the US attorney’s office said,

“Ohtani provided his cellphone to law enforcement, who determined that there was no evidence to suggest that Ohtani was aware of, or involved in, Mizuhara’s illegal gambling activity or payment of those debts,” the office said.

Estrada said there is evidence Mizuhara impersonated Ohtani in phone calls to a bank in order to authorize wire transfers to associates of the illegal gambling operation with which he had been involved.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

