Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch injured in mid-game collision with player

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was helped off the court after a mid-game collision with point guard Mike Conley during the team’s game against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday.

Finch suffered a rupture to his right patellar tendon – which connects the kneecap to the shinbone, a team spokesperson told CNN.

The collision happened with just under two minutes left in the game. Conley was fouled by Suns guard Devin Booker as he was running up the court. Conley then collided with 54-year-old Finch, who was standing near the scorer’s table, knocking the coach to the ground.

Timberwolves players surrounded Finch as he was helped up and assisted to the locker room by staff members.

Fans gave the coach a standing ovation as he left the court, and Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori finished the game in his place.

The Timberwolves went on to win 122-116 to sweep the Suns and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs. It is Minnesota’s first playoff series win since 2004 and the franchises’ first-ever post-season sweep.

After the game, Nori told reporters Finch took a hit to his lower leg.

“The whole team went down to the medical room and he’s obviously in great spirits and so are the guys,” Nori added.

Minnesota all-star guard Anthony Edwards told “Inside the NBA” that he would be rushing to find out how his coach was doing after talking to reporters.

“That’s the coach of the year and I hate to see him go down like that,” Edwards said.

Finch, who is in his fourth season as the team’s head coach, finished third in the NBA’s Coach of the Year award voting earlier on Sunday. He led the Timberwolves to a 56-26 record, the second-best mark in franchise history.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.