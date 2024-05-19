Seize The Grey wins Preakness Stakes as Derby winner Mystik Dan comes in second

By Ben Church and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Seize The Grey bested an eight-horse field to win the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes at a muddy Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Entering the race at 9-1 odds, Seize The Grey ran ahead of Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan throughout the race. Mystik Dan finished second and Catching Freedom took third.

For the first time in 85 years, the Preakness Stakes was being run on a muddy track, conditions which clearly suited the three-year-old colt. Jockey Jaime Torres, competing in his first Preakness Stakes, rode Seize The Grey to a wire-to-wire victory.

Mystik Dan challenged Seize The Grey on the final stretch but could not catch the gray colt.

Seize The Grey’s trainer D. Wayne Lukas earned his seventh Preakness Stakes crown and became the oldest trainer ever to win the race at age 88.

The third and final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown will be run on June 8 at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled trainer D. Wayne Lukas’ name.

