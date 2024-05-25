Manchester United shocks Manchester City in English FA Cup final as its teenage scorers make history at Wembley

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester United won the FA Cup on Saturday, defying the odds to defeat overwhelming favorite Manchester City 2-1 and deny its crosstown rival back-to-back league and cup doubles.

A week is a long time in soccer. On Sunday, Manchester City sealed a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title and was ready to cap a glittering season with another trophy at Wembley.

Pre-match there was a sense of inevitability about the result – United had lost six of its last seven matches against City and four of its last five finals, while City was enjoying another dominant season.

But United scored two first-half goals in quick succession – the first from Alejandro Garnacho, the second from Kobbie Mainoo – to rattle the Premier League champion and make this the first men’s FA Cup final with two teenage goalscorers.

City continued to press in the second half, creating several opportunities that only brilliant goalkeeping from André Onana or the woodwork could keep out, before Jeremy Doku scored in the 87th minute, halving United’s lead and setting up a frantic seven minutes of stoppage time.

But United clung on to its hard-fought lead and its bench emptied onto the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate winning a trophy after an often miserable season for the historic club.

