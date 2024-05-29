Novak Djokovic says he doesn’t want to get ‘too excited’ after French Open first-round win

By Amy Woodyatt and Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic secured a comfortable win over wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, but the world No. 1 said he isn’t going to “get too excited” by the victory after experiencing a dip in form this season.

The Serbian, who has yet to win a trophy in 2024, had struggled with a stomach issue as he lost in three sets 6-4 0-6 6-1 to world No. 44 Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semifinals last week.

“Monte-Carlo, Rome and Geneva tournaments started really well for me. First matches I played were great. Then second matches, third matches were quite different. So I don’t want to get too excited,” said Djokovic after his 6-4 7-6 6-4 victory over Herbert.

“I thought it was a good performance for me, solid. Of course I could have done better, I think, on return games, but also credit to him for serving very well, for changing things up.”

“I was fist pumping, I was focused, I was there, I was present,” added Djokovic. “So I’m pleased with the way at least I behaved or had a mindset on the court. That was something that I was looking for. And where are you going to feel that way if not in grand slams?”

Despite winning in straight sets, Djokovic admitted he’d been troubled by Herbert’s serve.

“Credit to him for serving very well, for changing things up … Every time I would step back for second serve, give him a little bit different look, he would see that, he would come in,” said Djokovic.

“His kick is tremendous. Honestly, one of the best kick serves I have faced. Very talented, mixing things up. He can come to the net, just very crafty with his hands.”

The 37-year-old Serbian will now face Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

If Djokovic wins a fourth title on the Roland Garros clay he will take his grand slam tally to 25.

