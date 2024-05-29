Three-time Olympic champion Gabby Douglas ends 2024 Summer Games bid after injury

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Three-time Olympic champion Gabby Douglas has ended her bid to represent Team USA in Paris this summer after withdrawing from this week’s Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships in Texas.

The 28-year-old withdrew after suffering an ankle injury while training for the event, ESPN reported Wednesday. A representative for Douglas confirmed that report.

In an interview with ESPN, Douglas said despite the setback, she wasn’t planning on giving up on a future Summer Games run.

“I proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level,” Douglas said, according to ESPN.

“My plan is to continue to train for the LA 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the US at a home Olympics,” she added.

After a nearly eight-year hiatus from competition, Douglas returned to the sport last month at the American Classic event in Katy, Texas.

Before that, she had last competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Douglas kept a low profile after the Games in Rio, taking a break from social media to do some “soul searching,” CNN has previously reported.

In 2012, she became the first Black woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

Douglas won two golds during her Olympic debut in 2012, including in the all-around event, and added a team gold at the Rio Games in 2016.

