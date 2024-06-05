Chicago Sky players say teammate was ‘harassed’ at hotel ahead of game against Washington Mystics

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Several Chicago Sky players posted online that a teammate was harassed Wednesday at a team hotel ahead of their Thursday game against the Washington Mystics.

The incident comes as Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter has been at the center of a social media firestorm for her off-ball foul against Caitlin Clark in a game against Indiana Fever last weekend.

A man approached the team outside their Washington, DC, hotel with a camera and attempted to speak with Carter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The team’s general manager, Jeff Pagliocca, reportedly told the Sun-Times that police were not called and the man was escorted away by team security.

“It was over as fast as it started,” Pagliocca told the Sun-Times. “I’m very confident in our security always making our players feel safe. Today was a great example of how critical they are to our team.”

Carter’s teammates, including Angel Reese, Isabelle Harrison and Michaela Onyenwere, posted on X about the incident, but did not mention Carter’s name.

“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” Reese posted.

Harrison added, “WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!”

Onyenwere said that security did “a great job of de-escalating the situation/protecting us. It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus.”

“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn,” Onyenwere also wrote. “Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL.”

Brianna Turner, who wasn’t present during the incident, said “what occurred isn’t acceptable” and that the recent controversy “created an unstable environment for our safety.”

CNN has reached out to the team for comment. The WNBA deferred comment to the team when reached by CNN.

