Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Šarkić dies aged 26

(CNN) — Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Šarkić, who played for English club Millwall, has died aged 26.

In a statement, Millwall said it was “completely devastated” to make the announcement, while the Football Association of Montenegro said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of “our beloved Matija Šarkić.”

“Matija was not only a remarkable athlete but also a cherished teammate and friend,” the Montenegrin FA said in a statement.

“He was both the present and the future of our National team. His unexpected death has left us all in shock and mourning.”

Millwall, which competes in English soccer’s second tier, said: “Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.”

Šarkić joined Millwall in August 2023 from Wolverhampton Wanderers and went on to make 33 appearances for the London club.

The goalkeeper made nine international appearances, and started for Montenegro against Belgium on June 5, a friendly international which Belgium won 2-0.

Born in the English town of Grimsby, Šarkić began his career with Anderlecht in Belgium before moving to Aston Villa in 2015.

English Premier League side Villa said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “saddened” by the news and added that the club’s “thoughts and condolences” were with his family and friends.

Wolves described its former player as “smart, bright, warm and funny.”

“We are truly heartbroken by today’s tragic news,” the Premier League club said on X.

