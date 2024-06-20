England stutters to 1-1 draw against Denmark at Euro 2024; Spain secures 1-0 win over Italy

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — England, one of the pre-tournament favorites at Euro 2024, laboured to a 1-1 draw against Denmark inside the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday.

Harry Kane had opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Danish defender Victor Kristiansen had a momentary lapse in concentration, allowing Kyle Walker to run through and set up the England captain.

But going behind breathed new life into Denmark which equalized before half-time courtesy of a long-range shot from Morten Hjulmand.

England remains top of Group C with four points, with Denmark sitting in second with two points.

In truth, England looked disjointed throughout and was second best to Denmark for much of the match. Kane, considered one of best players in the world, was taken off in the second half after an ineffectual performance following his goal.

“It was clearly not what we would have hoped, we are not using the ball well enough and we have to accept if you do that you are going to suffer at times like we have tonight,” England manager Gareth Southgate told the English Football Association website.

“We know there is another level that we have got to find.”

Group B: Spain edges past Italy

Spain continued its impressive form at Euro 2024 by beating Italy 1-0 at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen in Thursday’s final match.

Despite creating a host of chances, Spain needed an own goal from Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori in the second half to earn all three points which secured its passage into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Italy, meanwhile, sit second on three points having won its opening match 2-1 against Albania.

