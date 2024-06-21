Ukraine produces stirring 2-1 comeback win against Slovakia at Euro 2024

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine, playing in its first major tournament since the war began in 2022, produced a stirring performance at Euro 2024 on Friday, securing a comeback 2-1 win against Slovakia in Group E.

Goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk rescued what would have been a devastating result for the Blue and Yellow – a loss would have put the nation on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

Ukraine suffered a chastening defeat in its opening group game on Monday, producing a dour display in a 3-0 defeat against Romania.

Its performance was far better against Slovakia, but the team was still second-best for much of the first half, falling behind in the 17th minute after Ivan Schranz’s header.

But Ukraine looked rejuvenated after the break and came out for the second half with a new sense of belief. Shaparenko kept his calm to finish off a well-worked move in the 54th minute, before Yaremchuk poked home the winner with 10 minutes left to go.

Coming into the tournament, Ukraine’s manager Serhiy Rebrov told CNN Sport that he wanted his team to lift the spirits of Ukrainians around the world during Euro 2024.

In doing just that on Friday, Ukraine also reignited its hopes of progressing into the knockout stages of the competition – the squad now sits second in Group E with one group match still left to play against Belgium on Wednesday.

“It’s very good emotions for our people of Ukraine who are really missing these emotions,” Rebrov said in his post-match interview on Friday.

“Most important, today, we showed the spirit. In this kind of tournament, you can win, you can lose, but it’s very important how you do it.

“We deserve this win and I think today we really played with spirit.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This story has been updated with additional information.