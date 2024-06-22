Czech Republic denies Georgia its first major international tournament victory at Euro 2024

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Czech Republic denied Georgia its first ever victory at a major international tournament, as the two teams drew 1-1 in its Group F encounter on Saturday.

Georges Mikautadze scored the opening goal of the game at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, slotting home a penalty on the stroke of half time. The spot kick was awarded for a handball on Czech Republic’s Robin Hranáč, after the video assistant referee (VAR) recommended on-field referee Daniel Siebert consult the pitch-side screen.

Czech Republic equalized on the hour mark, though, after Patrik Schick prodded home at the back post to level the scores.

Euro 2024 is Georgia’s debut appearance at a major international soccer tournament and although it showed glimpses of promise in its opening Group F game on Tuesday, it eventually lost 3-1 against Turkey.

It was Czech Republic who began Saturday’s match the brightest, with Adam Hložek bundling the ball into the Georgia goal in the 22nd minute, only for his effort to be ruled out for a handball from the 21-year-old forward.

Then, just seconds before half time, it was Hranáč’s handball which gave Georgia the opportunity to take the lead.

Having gone ahead, Georgia was able to stay in front largely thanks to the inspired performance from its goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Spanish club Valencia, made a number of saves, notably denying Czech striker Schick with an athletic stop moments after his side went ahead.

Schick did eventually get his goal midway through the second half but Czech Republic was unable to find a winner in what would have been its first victory of the tournament.

In truth, it was Georgia who could have stolen all three points with the final kick of the game, but Saba Lobzhanidze blazed over from close range, with many of his teammates collapsing to the floor in dismay.

Both sides now have one point each, needing to win their final group game to stand any chance of progression into the knockout stages.

