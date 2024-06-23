USA crashes out of T20 Cricket World Cup with defeat against England, ending historic run

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — The USA crashed out of the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday, succumbing to a 10 wicket defeat against defending champion England in Barbados that scuppered its hopes of qualifying for the semifinals and ended its historic run at the tournament.

Defeat ends a fairytale debut for the co-host at this tournament which had exceeded all expectations by progressing past the group stages and into the Super Eights following victories against Canada and, more impressively, Pakistan as well as a narrow defeat to powerhouse India.

It represented a remarkable string of results for the tournament’s underdog facing some of the best teams in the world, but the USA ultimately struggled to match its opponents in the second round of the T20 World Cup.

Before the match, the USA required a near miracle to qualify for the semifinals – comfortably defeat the defending champion and hope that South Africa could similarly dismantle the West Indies – while England knew that victory over the US would likely secure its spot in the last four.

And England ultimately outclassed the USA, chasing down its total of 115 in just 9.4 overs, led by captain Jos Buttler who scored 83 runs off only 38 balls.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.