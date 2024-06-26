Ukraine exits Euro 2024 after goalless draw with Belgium as all four teams in Group E finish with four points

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Belgium narrowly made it through to the knockout stages of Euro 2024 after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, qualifying second behind Romania in a tight Group E that finished with all four teams on four points.

Romania’s 1-1 draw with Slovakia was enough for both teams to reach the round of 16, with the Slovaks qualifying as one of the four best third-placed teams.

It was a heartbreaking end to the tournament for Ukraine, which exits Euro 2024 after finishing bottom of the group, despite picking up more points than some of the teams that qualified third from other groups.

It is the first time in European Championship history that a team has won four points and finished bottom.

Belgium’s failure to top Group E, however, means the Red Devils now face the daunting task of taking on France in the round of 16.

If Belgium plays as it has done so far this tournament, few people will give the team a chance against France.

It was another sluggish, disjointed performance from Domenico Tedesco’s side, who rarely troubled Ukraine throughout the clash.

Belgium dominated possession for the opening 20 minutes, the team conducted by captain and star man Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, though the Red Devils were unable to really test Anatoliy Trubin in the Ukraine goal.

Ukraine manager Serhiy Rebrov had made the bold call to drop both Oleksandr Zinchenko and captain Andriy Yarmolenko, while he was also without injured Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

Perhaps their replacements just needed time to find their feet as Ukraine burst to life halfway through the first half and began to put Belgium under sustained pressure.

Roman Yaremchuk fired a shot from range which stung the palms of Koen Casteels, before Artem Dobvik disappointingly dragged his shot wide from the edge of the area.

Yaremchuk perhaps should have given Ukraine the lead when a wonderfully worked short free kick set him free in the box, but he opted to cross the ball instead of shoot.

Belgium only looked like a threat with De Bruyne on the ball and he was again carrying the team through another disappointing half of football at Euro 2024, brilliantly threading a ball into the path of Romelu Lukaku, who scuffed his effort when through on goal.

Belgium suffered the biggest upset of the tournament in its opening 1-0 defeat to Slovakia and had De Bruyne largely to thank for a 2-0 win over Romania.

With Belgium struggling to find any rhythm, Ukraine began to increasingly exert its dominance on the game.

The impetus was on the Ukrainians, too, given the knowledge that with Romania and Slovakia drawing 1-1 at halftime, and the danger that they would finish bottom of Group E on goal difference, with all four teams on four points.

Meanwhile, Belgium knew if the results stayed the same it would be in for a tough round of 16 clash against France, but a defeat would mean elimination.

Both teams started to show a bit more intent as the game entered the final 20 minutes. Yannick Carrasco drew a smart save from Trubin, while Ruslan Malinovskyi almost caught out Casteels at his near post from a corner kick.

Youngster Georgiy Sudakov perhaps should have won it for Ukraine in the closing minutes after making a brilliant slaloming run into the Belgium penalty area, but hit his shot straight at Casteels.

The full-time whistle brought the Ukrainian players to their knees. It was a cruel way for its Euro 2024 adventure to come to an end, making history but for all the wrong reasons.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

