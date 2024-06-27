Hungarian striker Barnabás Varga released from hospital following serious injury at Euro 2024

By Thomas Schlachter, Boglarka Kosztolanyi and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Hungarian striker Barnabás Varga has been released from hospital following the serious injury he sustained against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Sunday.

During Hungary’s 1-0 victory, Varga fell to the ground after appearing to collide with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in the Scotland box midway through the second half.

Following the match, the Hungarian FA confirmed that Varga had suffered a concussion and a broken cheekbone which required surgery.

“Thank you for the many supportive messages. It’s good to be back home. Now comes a few weeks of rest,” the Ferencváros player said in a club statement after being released from hospital on Wednesday.

The striker added that he is not easily scared and has already watched back the incident from Hungary’s win.

“Barnabás Varga has been released from the hospital in Stuttgart this morning, he is now recovering in his home in Hungary,” the Hungarian FA said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the injury to Varga, Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai called for a change to medical protocols postgame.

“It looked bad, it was bad, he felt bad,” Szoboszlai told reporters as he reflected on Varga’s injury. “I don’t really know what the [medical] protocol [is], I don’t know how it works, but if our doctors say we need someone immediately to help, then I don’t think they should walk.

“It’s not my decision, but I think we need to change something. Even if somebody is on the ground and you see that it was a big crash then just go [onto the pitch]. Even if the referee is saying don’t go on, just go on. And if you see it’s nothing serious, then you can just go down and it’s finished. But seconds can help a lot.”

When contacted by CNN Sport about whether it was reviewing its medical procedures, UEFA – European soccer’s governing body – said in a statement: “With regards to the medical intervention following the head injury suffered by Barnabás Varga of Hungary, we would like to clarify that the intervention of the team doctor happened within 15 seconds of the incident, followed immediately by the second stadium doctor, to conduct a first assessment of the injury and provide appropriate treatment, as per customary medical procedures.

“The qualified pitchside emergency team were waiting pitchside, according to their protocol, and arrived with the stretcher as soon as their intervention was requested by the medics to evacuate the player for his immediate transfer to hospital.

“The coordination between all the medical staff on site was professional and everything was done in accordance with the applicable medical procedures. There was no delay in the treatment of and assistance to the player.”

Despite victory against Scotland, the Magyars were eliminated from Euro 2024 after finishing behind Germany and Switzerland in Group A.

Hungary also missed out on qualifying as one of the best third-place finishers.

