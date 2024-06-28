San Jose Sharks select Macklin Celebrini with first pick in 2024 NHL Draft

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The San Jose Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini with the first pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Draft on Friday at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Boston University star tallied 64 points, including 32 goals for the Terriers last season. The 18-year-old was also awarded the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s top men’s collegiate player while leading the team to a 28-10-2 record and the Frozen Four Final in April.

The center became the youngest player in college hockey to win the award and the highest-drafted award recipient.

Celebrini called it a “surreal feeling” to be drafted into the league.

“I’ve dreamed about this moment ever since I was a kid,” Celebrini told the ESPN broadcast. “For it to come true, it’s just an amazing day.”

Rick Celebrini, Macklin’s father, is the director of sports medicine and performance for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

The Chicago Blackhawks took Artyom Levshunov with the second overall pick. Levshunov, an 18-year-old defenseman out of Michigan State University is the highest-drafted Belarussian player in NHL history.

The Anaheim Ducks drafted forward Beckett Sennecke with the third overall pick.

The Columbus Blue Jackets took center Cayden Lindstrom with the fourth overall pick.

Singer Celine Dion was in Las Vegas to announce the Montreal Canadiens first-round selection. Dion, who was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022, was given a loud ovation from the crowd on hand at Sphere.

Montreal picked Ivan Demidov with the fifth overall pick.

With a selection deemed “historic” by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, the newest franchise in the league, the Utah Hockey Club, made its first pick in team history.

The Salt Lake City-based team selected center Tij Iginla. The 17-year-old is the son of longtime NHL veteran Jarome Iginla.

The NHL Draft is the first sporting event and live broadcast at Sphere, according to the league

The draft continues through Saturday.

