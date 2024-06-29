11 people hurt after Brewers-Cubs game when escalator malfunctions at American Family Field

By Jacob Lev and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — Eleven people were injured at American Family Field in Milwaukee Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned following the Brewers baseball game against the Chicago Cubs.

The escalator was moving fans from the Terrace to Loge Level of the stadium when it malfunctioned, “resulting in an increased downward speed,” the Brewers said in a statement on Saturday.

Five of the 11 people injured were treated at the ballpark and six others were taken to area hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the team.

People piled up on top of each other during the incident, according to Greg Braggs Jr., who was among those injured on the escalator.

“We all were leaving the stadium from the upper deck. Got on the escalator. It was loaded, front to back,” Braggs told CNN. “It shook and made a sound that scared everyone and then it just gave way, turning into an out-of-control roller coaster.”

Many were screaming as people began toppling over onto each other as the escalator gained speed, Braggs recalled.

“Some elderly people were injured very badly and trampled over,” he said.

There was a woman in front of Braggs who he says he tried to help keep up but they both got knocked down when they reached the bottom of the escalator.

CNN has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

“Our onsite physician and EMS were on the scene immediately, and we are appreciative of their quick response,” the team said in the statement.

The Brewers lost to the Cubs 5-3. Both teams play again on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.