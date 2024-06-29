Defending champion Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Switzerland in last 16

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Reigning champion Italy was knocked out of Euro 2024 in the last 16 after Switzerland produced a stunning upset to win 2-0 on Saturday.

Goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas either side of halftime were enough for Murat Yakin’s side to book its place in the next round, as a sluggish Italy side which struggled to get a foothold in the game suffered an earlier than planned exit.

Switzerland’s early dominance was rewarded in the 37th minute, as Freuler picked up the ball inside the penalty area from Vargas before his slightly deflected effort towards the near post with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma unable to keep out.

Swiss supporters didn’t have to wait long after the break for a second goal – only 27 seconds to be exact. Italy’s continued sloppiness on the ball carried over into the second half, immediately giving the ball away from it’s own kickoff. Switzerland worked their way forward before Vargas curled a stunning effort from the edge of the box into the top right corner to leave the Italians reeling.

While Switzerland deservedly advanced, it was an uncharacteristically out-of-sorts performance for Italy, who’s defense of its title ends in the first knockout game of the tournament.

Switzerland now awaits the winner of Sunday’s matchup between England and Slovakia to find out who it will face in the quarterfinals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.