‘Mario Kart with boats’: Meet kayak cross, the sport taking over social media and making its Olympic debut

(CNN) — With its breakneck competition, exhilarating starts and whitewater waves, the kayak cross has proven to be one of the most unique and exciting spectacles at these Olympic Games, already going viral on social media.

First, the four competitors are dropped into the water from a two-meter high ramp and paddle furiously down the 210-meter course, trying to barge each other out of the way before they take on obstacles like barrel-rolling their kayak under a bar, as well as navigating upstream and downstream buoys.

And as if that wasn’t enough, competitors can be disqualified if they break the start, miss a buoy, paddle dangerously or don’t complete the 360-degree eskimo roll.

The race’s ferocity and unique obstacles have led some social media users to describe it as “a Mario Kart with boats,” an almost video game-like challenge lasting around a minute in which anything can happen.

How do athletes qualify for it?

The competition starts with an individual time trial to determine the composition of the heats. Then, the top two finishers from each race qualify for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Who are the favorites?

Great Britain’s Joe Clark is the three-time men’s world champion, winning every edition of the event to date, and has already qualified for the quarterfinals by winning his heat.

Before that, he had confirmed his status as the favorite by setting the fastest time in the time trial though that achievement will have little bearing on the rest of the competition. His rival Boris Neveu also won his heat as he seeks to bring home gold medal for France.

In the women’s competition, France’s Camille Prigent set the fastest time in qualifying before winning her heat and qualifying for the quarterfinals too. However, Australia’s Jessica Fox who has already won two gold medals at these Olympic Games finished last in her heat and was knocked out the competition.

The Australian was competing in the same heat as her sister, Noemie, who took first place and qualified for the next round. Meanwhile, reigning world champion Kimberley Woods of Great Britain won her heat to qualify for the quarterfinals.

