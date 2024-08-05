Did this Argentinian forward score the goal of the year with his stunning game-winner?

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Scoring a spectacular strike that earns goal of the year consideration is one thing, but to do it to win the game for your team is something that most players could only dream of.

Argentinian Primera División side Lanús was tied 2-2 with Tigre heading into the final minute of regulation time. Former Atlético Madrid and Benfica winger Eduardo Salvio had scored twice to give his side a 2-1 lead, but Florián Monzón leveled things up for Tigre in the 73rd minute.

It seemed as though the game was destined for a draw, but striker Walter Bou had other ideas.

The 30-year-old chested down a clipped ball over the top from Mateo Sanabria with his back to goal before volleying in an outrageous overhead kick from the edge of the box that sailed past a stranded Felipe Tomás Zenobio in the Tigre net.

Even Bou himself seemed in shock by what he had just done as his teammates mobbed him celebration.

Many on social media – including his club’s official account – have touted Bou’s effort as a FIFA Puskás Award contender. Named after Hungary and Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskás, the prize is awarded annually to the player that scores the “most aesthetically significant goal.”

Notable former winners include Swedish icon Zlatan Ibrahimović’s breathtaking overhead kick from 35 yards out against England in 2013 and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min’s solo effort versus Burnley in 2019 that saw him carry the ball from the edge of his own penalty area to the opposing goal.

“Just give Walter Bou the Puskás award now,” one X user wrote.

“If this isn’t Puskás worthy I don’t know what is,” said another.

The 3-2 victory moved Lanús to ninth in the table, while Tigre sits 21st in the 28-team league.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.