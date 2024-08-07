Olympic moment of the day: Bonded forever by Tokyo glory, Giancarlo Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim come together again

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Saint-Denis, France (CNN) — Three years ago, they became bonded for life and in Olympic history by deciding to share the men’s high jump gold medal. On Wednesday in the Stade de France, they created another moment that exemplified what these Games are all about.

High jumpers Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy starred in perhaps the most iconic moment of the Tokyo Olympics, opting to forego a jump-off to determine the gold medal and instead sharing the top prize in their sport. Their wild hug, followed by Tamberi’s explosive celebrations, became a defining image from a pandemic Games that so many looked to for a sign of hope after a long period of isolation.

In Paris, they came together again.

Barshim and Tamberi were both struggling to clear the 2.27-meter mark as qualifying wound down. The Italian had just failed his second attempt when the Qatari prepared for his next jump.

As he ran toward the bar, Barshim suddenly pulled up. Hopping on one leg, he fell to the ground behind the pad, writhing in pain.

The first man to his side? Tamberi.

The Italian comforted Barshim, who is almost certainly in his last Olympics, as a Puerto Rican medical team member also rushed in to render aid. The Italian stretched out his fellow Tokyo gold medalist’s calf, attempting to ease the pain coursing through the 33-year-old’s leg.

With the help of his friend and doctors, Barshim was able to make it back to his feet. On his third and final attempt at 2.27 meters, Barshim cleared it to qualify for Saturday’s final.

“I hope he will be fine by Saturday,” Tamberi said afterward. “I need him on the field. I have to be fit myself, but I want him to be there in the competition.”

The Italian failed to clear the 2.27 meter height but managed to qualify for the finals anyway. It’s also likely to be his last Olympics.

The bond this unlikely friendship shares in the Stade de France this year is unlikely to be one of gold, instead more one of grit. In addition to Barshim’s injury worry on Wednesday, Tamberi has had to fight through a bout of kidney stones to even make it to the competition.

While he’s feeling better, the Italian said he’s still getting his confidence back after an emotional stretch during which he had to grapple with the idea that his Olympics may be over before they began.

“Being ill was very difficult. I struggled a lot mentally. I was very scared to lose this chance after I worked so hard. I am not hiding, I cried a lot because I didn’t want to lose my Olympic moment, but I am here now and the past is the past,” he said.

“It was just a couple of hours in hospital. The doctors told me to stay the night, but I signed to go out because I didn’t want to be in hospital for three days before the competition. I took a risk but everything is about risk. As far as I know everything is gone, the fever and the pain.”

Now, all eyes turn to Saturday to witness what could be the final Olympic chapter of this sporting friendship.

