Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis reveals mayonnaise-inspired fragrance

(CNN) — Unlikely partnerships between athletes and businesses aren’t uncommon. But NFL quarterback Will Levis might have just been part of the strangest one in recent times.

The 25-year-old Tennessee Titans QB has partnered with condiment brand Hellmann’s to create ‘Will Levis No. 8,’ a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance named after the No. 8 jersey he wears for the Titans.

Yes, you read that right. More widely known for topping burgers or being a key ingredient in tuna salad, now you can smell like mayo with ‘Parfum de Mayonnaise.’

“They tried to define you. But you are the ingredient to your own success,” a breathy voice says in the commercial for the fragrance. “Smell like greatness.”

In the video, Levis is seen smelling from a bottle of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, eating a piece of bread lathered in the condiment and dipping his finger in it and eating it. It ends with the QB spraying himself with his new scent.

Although many questioned the validity of the video and whether it was merely a joke, Hellmann’s confirmed it was a real partnership, replying to a tweet saying: “No jokes here, it’s real and it’s GREATNESS.”

The scent is described as having six fragrance notes; tart lemon, mayonnaise accord – which “provides a rich, smooth texture to the fragrance, making it intriguingly complex and memorable” – parsley, coffee undertones, musk and creamy vanilla.

Each bottle is being sold for $8 and stock quickly sold out, although the fragrance’s website says: “The scent of greatness will be restocked tomorrow at 10am ET.”

The partnership between Levis and Hellmann’s originated when Levis revealed that he puts mayo in his coffee.

In August last year, Levis was recognized for his passion for mayonnaise, signing a contract with Hellmann’s to provide him with a lifetime supply of the condiment.

Levis is entering his second season in the NFL having enjoyed a rookie season in which he started nine games with a 3-6 record. He threw for 1,808 passing yards, as well as eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Titans begin their 2024 campaign on the road against the Chicago Bears on September 8.

