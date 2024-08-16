ESPN has fired Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder, source says

By Jon Passantino and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — ESPN has fired football analyst Robert Griffin III and host Samantha Ponder, a person familiar with the situation told CNN on Thursday.

Both moves were business decisions, the source said.

The 34-year-old Griffin, a Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, joined ESPN in 2021. He was regularly featured on programming but was set to be replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on “Monday Night Countdown” this upcoming season.

Griffin had two more years on his deal, the source said.

CNN has sought comment from ESPN.

In a post Thursday on X, Griffin said he was “thankful” for the people at ESPN, who helped him “grow” because “they are some of the best in the business.”

“From the broadcast booth to the studio and ESPECIALLY the people many of you never see behind the camera,” Griffin wrote.

“They are the REAL MVPs and sacrifice so much time with their families just to ensure people like myself in front of the camera even have the opportunity to shine.

“There were so many awesome experiences and moments that my family and I will never forget from the last 3 years.

“What people sometimes fail to realize is none of this is possible without you guys, the FANS. So THANK YOU to everyone who has supported my family through my playing days and broadcast career so far.

“We love you guys and will continue to seek and defend the truth while telling athletes’ stories the right way.”

Ponder, who has been with ESPN since 2011, has most recently hosted “NFL Sunday Countdown.”

