New York Yankees defend Aaron Judge following claims made by Little League World Series coach

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Yankees have defended star player Aaron Judge amidst claims that the slugger ignored a team of Little League players during the 2024 Little League World Classic earlier this week.

South Shore Little League manager Bob Laterza said that Judge “failed” to acknowledge his team ahead of and during the Yankees’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, according to the Staten Island Advance.

“How about turning around or wave to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza said in earlier this week following the game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “They are the ones who pay your salary.”

On Tuesday, the Yankees responded by calling Judge “one of the great ambassadors of our sport,” adding that the Little League coach “could learn a lot from him.”

The Yankees’ statement added: “He is a role model worth celebrating – not simply because of his skills and accomplishments on the field – but because of the way he wholeheartedly embraces making a positive impact on those who look up to him.

“Our entire roster spent the day in Williamsport connecting with as many Little Leaguers as they possibly could prior to our game, including the team from Staten Island. We commend all of our players for devoting their complete attention to the hundreds of kids who literally walked step-by-step alongside them from the moment the Yankees landed in Williamsport through the entirety of the evening.”

Judge and Yankees manager Aaron Boone declined to comment when asked about the claims on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

“I’ve got no response for that,” Judge said. “I’m not gonna give him a response because it’s about the kids. This is what it’s all about.”

Boone added he wasn’t going to “dignify that with a response,” telling the Associated Press that “Aaron Judge is as good as it gets with everyone.”

The South Shore Little League squad was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Tuesday.

The Little League World Series sets the best American and international Little League teams against each other every year in Williamsport. The winner of the US bracket will face the winner of the international bracket in the championship game scheduled for August 25. The MLB Little League World Classic – started in 2017 and held annually at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field – is held in conjunction with the competition for younger players as a way to support the growth of youth baseball.

According to MLB, the game helps players demonstrate “their commitment to helping grow the game at the youth level and engage with young fans.”

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners will square off in the 2025 edition.

