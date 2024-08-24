Shohei Ohtani joins famed 40-40 club after extraordinary walk-off grand slam

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani became just the sixth MLB player to join the 40-40 club on Friday and he did so in dramatic fashion – with a walk-off grand slam.

Ohtani accomplished the feat of hitting 40 home runs and stealing 40 bases in a single season faster than any other player, taking just 126 games. He also became the first Dodgers player to reach the mark, as his walk-off grand slam sealed his team’s 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“One of my top memorable moments,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton afterwards, according to MLB.com. “I hope that I can do more and make more memorable moments.”

The 30-year-old had already stolen a base in the fourth inning, scampering between first and second as the ball was being pitched.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at 3-3 and the bases loaded, Ohtani smashed one to right-center field off Rays pitcher Colin Piche which just cleared the outstretched hand of Rays outfielder Jose Siri for the home run.

Ohtani jogged around the bases before being mobbed by his teammates as he came home to seal the victory.

“It’s just storybook – 40-40 on the same night,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per ESPN. “I don’t know if that’s ever been done and then he wins it with a grand slam. He’s definitely known for the dramatics, and this was something I’ll remember for a long time.”

Joining Alfonso Soriano, Jose Canseco, Ronald Acuña Jr., Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds in the 40-40 club adds yet another record to the Japanese star’s remarkable career, showing that he can still be one of the most influential players on the field even when he is unable to pitch.

The other five members of the club were hitters, having one MLB pitching appearance between them, compared to Ohtani’s 86 career pitching starts and 608 strikeouts.

Though he is still recovering from elbow surgery and likely won’t return to pitching until 2025, Ohtani has helped the Dodgers to the best record in the majors and into the postseason race with just his batting, after never appearing in a postseason with the Los Angeles Angels.

